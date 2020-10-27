Klabater Announces The Amazing American Circus For 2021

Klabater revealed a brand new game on the way for 2021 as the company showed off The Amazing American Circus. This is a rather interesting title to come out as it blends a few genres together being part card game, part tycoon game, and part adventure game. You will build a wandering circus touring the nation back when they were all the rage in the 19th Century, collecting a strong deck of cards and gathering a fantastic troupe of artists and performers together. All with the goal of making the greatest show you can. We have more details below as the game will be released sometime in 2021.

The Amazing American Circus tells the story of the most iconic entertainment in American history. The USA, during the Gilded Age, is a turbulent place with serious social problems and rapid economic growth with railroads and industrialization leading the way. On the East Coast, a modern metropolis springs up, while in the west, cowboys and robber barons and farmers battle for a piece of the new American dream… A new era is coming, and it may be the right moment for a traveling circus to flourish.

You take the role of an impoverished owner of a traveling Circus. Through your personal and multithreaded story, The Amazing American Circus reveals mysteries behind a uniquely American form of entertainment. Deliver a perfect show in a special card duel between you and the audience. Boredom is your enemy, and your performances and tricks are your best weapons. Choose your cards wisely and try to figure out the mood of the crowd. As a traveling Circus owner, you need to look for new troupe members. During your travels, you will try to gather an exotic crew of performers, but can you deliver the best shows, win the audience's approval, or will you fail?

A unique story filled with love affairs, hateful enemies, and magnificent shows with challenging audiences and quests, all of this wrapped up in a writing style that resembles the dime novels from the turn of the 20th century – that's what The Amazing American Circus offers.