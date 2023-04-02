Klaus Lee – Thunderballs Announced For PC & Switch This Fall Assemble Entertainment will bring '80s action back to platforming with Klaus Lee - Thunderballs, coming to PC and Switch.

Assemble Entertainment, along with developer Nukklear have announced their latest action platformer on the way with the reveal of Klaus Lee – Thunderballs. Go back to the '80s when explosions meant something and danger was around every corner. You take on the role of Klaus Lee, a splunker who used to be a copy and a stuntman, going off on adventures in caverns deep beneath the Earth's crust to stop whatever dangers may be down there. We got the trailer and info on the game below as we're going to get the game sometime this fall on PC and Nintendo Switch.

"Klaus Lee wasn't always battling enemies in a side-scrolling adventure platformer, though. He was once a Beverly Hills cop, then a private investigator and Hollywood stuntman who also taught Chuck Norris how to walk, taught Gene Simmons how to rock, and dated all of Charlie's Angels at the same time. You might say Klaus Lee is a man who's truly done it all. He even taught Maverick how to fly. But even the world's most interesting men aren't immune to the powers of rudimentary '80s technology, which is how he got sucked into his TV screen and ended up in a video game. So, what will you do as such a mythical man? Stuck in a video game from the '80s, you're, of course, trapped in an old-school platformer. But don't you dare think it's going to be boring just because it's old! You get to utilize a jetpack, dynamite, and even laser vision as you traverse your way through over 100 unique levels."

Where'd I Put My Mustache Oil?: Join the mustachioed hero Klaus Lee through a classically crafted story of humor and fun where the '80s clichés know no bounds.

Deadly traps and vile beasts of all sizes ensure this adventure-platformer is never short on action. Dodge nasty insects, temple traps, and other hazards where every level is a puzzle to be solved! Games Couldn't Do This Back In My Day: Enjoy cross-platform functionality to see what everyone, everywhere, is up to and create in the wonderful world of Klaus Lee.