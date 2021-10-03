Koei Tecmo Reveals Atelier Sophie 2 Is Coming This February

Koei Tecmo unveiled Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream over the weekend with a February 2022 release date. An official sequel to the ever branching Atelier series, this will be the first adventure for Sophie since her 2016 debut in Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Book. The game is currently earmarked for release on February 25th, 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and the PS4. The team will also be releasing a Special Edition, which you can pre-order through the NISA store. You can enjoy the announcement trailer for the game below.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta's many adventures. After leaving Sophie's hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it's not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn't recognize Sophie. What other surprises await Sophie on this journey? As the adventure continues, Sophie meets aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need. The narrative elegantly unfolds with a charming new visual style that combines the art of the Mysterious sub-series with the high-quality graphics and animations featured in 2021's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy.

On her journey to find her missing friend, Sophie will have to fight the many monsters that inhabit the lands of Erde Wiege. As soon as players encounter an enemy in the field, the battle begins instantly without any load times or separate screens – a series first – allowing battles to flow seamlessly. In addition, battle parties now consist of six members, with three in the front and three in the back, to form two teams that co-operate in multi-linked turn-based battles. This new battle system opens up a wide range of exciting combat strategies that players can utilise to take out their foes.