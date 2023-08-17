Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Celebrates Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary

Those who happen to have one of the newer models of the Jurassic Park pinball machine from Stern Pinball can now get anniversary gear.

Stern Pinball has decided to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with a brand new update to one of their most popular cabinets. The team has introduced a new line of products for owners to upgrade and update their cabinets as part of the anniversary, including software updates that will give you new versions of the game that bring new challenges and play with friends. Plus, the usual array of cosmetics as you can get a new topper, shooter knob, side armor, art blades, and more. The updated table, brand new to purchase, is currently running for $13,000. We have more info on the other additions and more for previous owners below.

"To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the team at Stern has created a software update available for all existing versions of the game. The update offers new ways to play, including Co-Op Play, Team Play, and a 30th Anniversary Insider Connected Quest. The update also brings additional polish and refinement throughout the game experience. Co-Op Play gives players the unique ability to collaborate in order to escape Isla Nublar and reach the ultimate wizard mode, "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth!" Team Play allows players to challenge each other in any combination of 1 to 4 players. The new 30th Anniversary Quest will be available to users as part of Stern's award-winning Insider Connected system. The Quest will challenge players to collect Dinosaur DNA strands throughout the game to create amazing dinosaurs and earn badges. Registration for Insider Connected is available for free."

"While chasing and battling dinosaurs, you will want to look the part in an entirely new line of Jurassic Park Pinball-themed merchandise, including new t-shirts, sweatpants, and hats. Fans can also upgrade their machines with a line of Jurassic Park Pinball accessories (topper, shooter knob, side armor, and inside art blades) available while supplies last. And for the ultimate Jurassic Park fan, we are pleased to announce a special 30th Anniversary Edition version of Jurassic Park Pinball Machine, featuring a brand-new exterior art package, full-color mirrored backglass, "Illusion Copper" powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity. This release will be limited to 500 units globally, serving as a special collectors' item for dedicated fans of the franchise and pinball aficionados alike."

