Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS3 Broly

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we take a look at our final preview from the Dragon Ball Super Card Game 5th Anniversary Set featuring the original iteration of Broly in a form that may stun longtime fans.

Broly, Ultimate Agent of Destruction, was originally featured in the early set Destroyer Kings. It is an incredibly high-value Secret Rare, as it has been out of print for a long time. The current lowest listing for this card on TCGPlayer is $397.90. This reprinted SCR makes this playable card available for a much lower value to collectors and players alike now that the 5th Anniversary Set has dropped. On this card, the original non-canon movie version of Broly is depicted as a Legendary Super Saiyan 3, a form seen in the promotional Dragon Ball Heroes manga. It initially debuted in the Dragon Battlers arcade game.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.