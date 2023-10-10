Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ravenscourt, Video Games | Tagged: Kona II: Brume, Parabole

Kona II: Brume Confirmed For October PC & Console Release

Kona II: Brume has released a new trailer and information this week, as the game comes to consoles and PC later this month.

Indie game developer Parabole and publisher Ravenscourt confirmed the official release of Kona II: Brume, as it comes to PC and consoles this month. The game continues the adventures of a Quebec winter as you take on the role of Detective Carl Faubert to discover what happened to a rural mining village. It will be up to you to follow the trail of mystery and solve the puzzles to discover what really took place out here. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below, as the game will be released on October 18, 2023.

"Set in a rural Canadian mining village in the 1970s, Kona II: Brume places you in the shoes of Detective Carl Faubert as he unravels the mysteries haunting this once-tranquil place and fights to survive the blizzard that has descended upon it. As Carl investigates the mysterious mist called the Brume, he learns that, even with it surrounding him on all sides, he may not be alone."

Explore: Go into the vast, fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada and fight your way through the village – or what's left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled, and navigate the surrounding lakes for any leads. The survivors of this village are depending on you.

Go into the vast, fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada and fight your way through the village – or what's left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled, and navigate the surrounding lakes for any leads. The survivors of this village are depending on you. Investigate: Follow clues and discoveries very carefully. Consult Carl Faubert's journal and test your detective skills. The mystery of the Brume is laid out before you, but putting the pieces together is your task alone.

Follow clues and discoveries very carefully. Consult Carl Faubert's journal and test your detective skills. The mystery of the Brume is laid out before you, but putting the pieces together is your task alone. Survive: The Brume is relentless, sending a bitter cold blizzard, dangerous wildlife, and troubling nightmares after Carl Faubert. Steel yourself for these adversaries, and fight for your life.

The Brume is relentless, sending a bitter cold blizzard, dangerous wildlife, and troubling nightmares after Carl Faubert. Steel yourself for these adversaries, and fight for your life. Experience: A rich story unfolds with every step you take. Find and inspect objects, letters, and documents, all while an omniscient storyteller narrates your journey in Manastan.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!