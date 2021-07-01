Konami Addresses Status Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play For July

Konami has made a new official statement on the status of the company doing in-person organized play for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG today. You can read the full statement below, but the shorthand version is that they will start opening up sanctioned tournament play and competitions to stores in the U.S. starting on July 15th, as long as owners abide by health and safety guidelines where they are located. This, for lack of a better term, is the company doing their own version of a soft-opening to see if it can be done right and safely before kicking back open their national schedule.

Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. has diligently prioritized the health and safety of our community, Official Tournament Store (OTS) owners and staff, and all business partners throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have continued to closely monitor developments and updates related to the pandemic as state, regional, and local openings have continued to progress daily. Based on local guidelines and regulations, we are allowing stores in the United States to open for sanctioned in-store Organized Play and events starting Thursday, July 15, at each stores' discretion and where allowed by local regulation. We encourage OTS owners, staff, and Duelists to follow local, regional, and federal health and safety guidelines. We recommend that stores ask Duelists to confirm that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative before letting them participate in tournaments. We also highly encourage store personnel and Duelists to continue to follow social distancing rules and to wear masks, consistent with CDC recommendations and local regulations in your area.

Although we are currently only recommending opening stores in the United States, we continue to share our community's enthusiasm in Canada and Latin America to resume Organized Play and promotional events. We are working closely with our OTS contacts and business partners while heeding public health guidance to determine how and when we can safely reopen stores in these countries. In the interim, we encourage the community, throughout the Americas, to continue participating in Remote Duel, our Organized Play initiative to run sanctioned tournaments using Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. For more information on Remote Duel, please visit this website, and subscribe to our official social media channels to get up-to-date news.