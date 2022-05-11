Konami & eFootball Become Official Game Partners Of Club America

Konami revealed today that both the company and their popular sports title eFootball have become video game partners for Club America. As it has been with most partnerships like this, the company will basically have their branding and promotions all over CA events and arenas, promoting the game and whatnot, while also having a stronger relationship with the league as they present their clubs and players for people to use as their go-to team. We have more info on it below along with a couple of quotes from both parties on the partnership, but at this rate, it seems Konami will eventually have a partnership with nearly every league on the planet. Which would be nice to play as any team, anywhere, no matter what league they're in, against each other.

In addition to the Official Football Video Game Partner designation, Konami will also be the Official Football Video Game eSports Partner of Club América and add to the ecosystem of the sharply burgeoning scene in Mexico. Additionally, Konami will have rights to the uniform, names, physical likenesses of players and all other iconography associated with Club América for in-game and other promotional use. This allows Konami to use 3D scanning technology to bring stunning representations of each player and the home of Club América, Estadio Azteca to life in eFootball. Other marketing benefits include eFootball branding in Club América's promotional spaces. Following Konami's recent exclusive licensing agreement with LIGA BBVA MX, the partnership adds an extra layer of engagement to América supporters globally when it arrives in-game later this year.

"We're delighted to partner with a great video game developer such as Konami. Besides sharing the same vision and passion in this amazing sport, this solid eFootball franchise will help us expand our reach in the global football community" said Santiago Baños, president of Club América.

"Club América's popularity in Mexico and the United States is unquestioned and we are proud to partner with one of the most successful clubs in the history of Mexico and Latin America," said Yuta Kose, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. "Our continued effort to provide football supporters in North America a fun and engaging experience with their favorite players is exemplified with this new partnership."