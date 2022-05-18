Konami Reveals Multiple Releases For Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG This Spring

Konami took a moment to reveal multiple products coming out over the next couple of months for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. The three big reveals, which e have more info for you below on each one, are the new Dimension Force booster pack, a new set of Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade accessories for your decks, and the OTS Tournament Pack 19. As well as Duels From The Deep, which we previously covered. Basically the next few months are going to be jam-packed with content to help your deck blow up.

Dimension Force is the second 100-card booster set of 2022. Explore 2 new monster themes, find reinforcements for your favorite Decks from The Grand Creators and Battle of Chaos, and score new support for everything from Albaz and Predaplants, to Zombies, Weather Painters, and more! The first of the 2 new themes revolves around Level 7 and Level 8 monsters. Special Summon them by targeting a monster of the same theme from your Graveyard, or a monster of matching Type then equip that monster to your fresh Summon. Every monster in this strategy wields a unique effect and some have strong payoffs, like destroying cards, adding a Spell/Trap Card from your Deck, and negating your opponent's cards or effects. The cool part? They each share their effect if they're equipped to a monster from the same theme, and they even boost each other's ATK!

The next new theme revolves around a single Link-3 boss monster, and its effect locks face-up monsters in Defense Position. This groundbreaking monster card can Special Summon its clawed comrades from your Graveyard and add more backup from your Deck to unlock more effects. It's the centerpiece of a strategy that locks down the field, makes multiple attacks, and presses piercing damage through your opponent's weakest defenders. While your other monsters sit in Defense Position contributing abilities and advantages, the Link Monster boss attacks from your Extra Monster Zone, cleaving through your opponent's monsters by the claw-full!

What else is breaking through into our reality? A new Level 6 Warrior Tuner emerges, and you can Special Summon it by destroying a monster you control. That means you can trigger effects or trade up on Token Monsters, and from there you'll attack and gain more Attack Points according to the strength of the defending monster. The bigger they are? The harder they fall! A new Rank 8 Xyz Monster lets you overlay your Exosister Xyz Monster for a 2-on-1 team-up. Make double attacks, banish your opponent's cards, and return an Xyz Material to the Extra Deck before Special Summoning it back to become an Xyz Material itself to dodge your opponent's tricks. And a Level 11 Psychic Synchro lets you pay LP to banish cards. You'll be happy to pay those Life Points, because if you're lower than your opponent, this monster becomes unaffected by your opponent's activated effects, and attack power equal to the difference.

A new Red-Eyes Zombie Synchro Special Summons your Zombies from the Graveyard and revives itself too! A new Fusion Monster joins the Predaplant family, with a whopping 3600 ATK and an effect that replaces itself when your opponent sends it to the Graveyard. A new Link Monster adds Pendulum Monsters from your Deck and can destroy cards every time you Pendulum Summon! And fans of Structure Deck: Albaz Strike will want the latest Fusion Monster, with multiple attacks and an ability that adds "Fusion" Spells from your Deck. The best part? You can unleash it by sending your opponent's dragons to the Graveyard as Fusion Materials! The breakthrough begins with Dimension Force on May 20! The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set contains 100 new cards: 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. MSRP: $4.19 per 9-card pack.