Konami Reveals Multiple Releases For Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG This Spring
Konami took a moment to reveal multiple products coming out over the next couple of months for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. The three big reveals, which e have more info for you below on each one, are the new Dimension Force booster pack, a new set of Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade accessories for your decks, and the OTS Tournament Pack 19. As well as Duels From The Deep, which we previously covered. Basically the next few months are going to be jam-packed with content to help your deck blow up.
Yu-Hi-Oh! TCG: Dimension Force
Dimension Force is the second 100-card booster set of 2022. Explore 2 new monster themes, find reinforcements for your favorite Decks from The Grand Creators and Battle of Chaos, and score new support for everything from Albaz and Predaplants, to Zombies, Weather Painters, and more! The first of the 2 new themes revolves around Level 7 and Level 8 monsters. Special Summon them by targeting a monster of the same theme from your Graveyard, or a monster of matching Type then equip that monster to your fresh Summon. Every monster in this strategy wields a unique effect and some have strong payoffs, like destroying cards, adding a Spell/Trap Card from your Deck, and negating your opponent's cards or effects. The cool part? They each share their effect if they're equipped to a monster from the same theme, and they even boost each other's ATK!
The next new theme revolves around a single Link-3 boss monster, and its effect locks face-up monsters in Defense Position. This groundbreaking monster card can Special Summon its clawed comrades from your Graveyard and add more backup from your Deck to unlock more effects. It's the centerpiece of a strategy that locks down the field, makes multiple attacks, and presses piercing damage through your opponent's weakest defenders. While your other monsters sit in Defense Position contributing abilities and advantages, the Link Monster boss attacks from your Extra Monster Zone, cleaving through your opponent's monsters by the claw-full!
What else is breaking through into our reality? A new Level 6 Warrior Tuner emerges, and you can Special Summon it by destroying a monster you control. That means you can trigger effects or trade up on Token Monsters, and from there you'll attack and gain more Attack Points according to the strength of the defending monster. The bigger they are? The harder they fall! A new Rank 8 Xyz Monster lets you overlay your Exosister Xyz Monster for a 2-on-1 team-up. Make double attacks, banish your opponent's cards, and return an Xyz Material to the Extra Deck before Special Summoning it back to become an Xyz Material itself to dodge your opponent's tricks. And a Level 11 Psychic Synchro lets you pay LP to banish cards. You'll be happy to pay those Life Points, because if you're lower than your opponent, this monster becomes unaffected by your opponent's activated effects, and attack power equal to the difference.
A new Red-Eyes Zombie Synchro Special Summons your Zombies from the Graveyard and revives itself too! A new Fusion Monster joins the Predaplant family, with a whopping 3600 ATK and an effect that replaces itself when your opponent sends it to the Graveyard. A new Link Monster adds Pendulum Monsters from your Deck and can destroy cards every time you Pendulum Summon! And fans of Structure Deck: Albaz Strike will want the latest Fusion Monster, with multiple attacks and an ability that adds "Fusion" Spells from your Deck. The best part? You can unleash it by sending your opponent's dragons to the Graveyard as Fusion Materials! The breakthrough begins with Dimension Force on May 20! The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set contains 100 new cards: 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. MSRP: $4.19 per 9-card pack.
Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Accessories
The epic saga that began two years ago in Rise of the Duelist continues with Structure Deck: Albaz Strike and Dimension Force, plus the Power of the Elements booster set in August. And you can celebrate the heroes and monsters with all-new gear that keep your cards safe.
Whether you're shuffling up your Deck or showing off your collection, Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Sleeves are your first line of defense against dings, dents, dirt, and damage. Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous are prepared to protect your most precious cards. Each pack includes 50 sleeves, designed for the rigors of tournament play. Competitors can keep and carry their full Main, Side, and Extra Decks in the Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Case, holding up to 70 sleeved cards. The exterior features two of the current tournament scene's most memorable monsters: Lubellion the Searing Dragon and Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon. Inside you'll find a double-sided Deck divider that also features the ferocious Fusion Monsters.
Ready to take your Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG quest to the table? Protect your cards and keep them gliding effortlessly from Zone to Zone with the Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Game Mat. Showcasing Ecclesia the Exiled and Albaz the Shrouded, the Token Cards from Structure Deck: Albaz Strike, it's the same size and material of the Game Mats given as prizing in KONAMI-sanctioned events, and has subtle Zone designs to keep your plays proper. And when the Dueling's done and it's time for trades, bust out your Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio to display up to 180 of your favorite cards! Matching the Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Sleeves, the Portfolio portrays Fallen of Albaz and Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous on the front, as well as artwork from Structure Deck: Albaz Strike's Tri-Brigade Token Card on the back, including Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom, Tri-Brigade Kitt, Tri-Brigade Fraktall and the rest.
The Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Case, MSRP $4.99; Game Mat, MSRP $14.99; and 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio, MSRP $9.99 arrive in stores on May 20. The Albaz – Ecclesia – Tri-Brigade Card Sleeves arrive on June 3, MSRP $3.99 per pack of 50.
Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: OTS Tournament Pack 19
Did you know some of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's most incredible cards are up for grabs in your neighborhood? Compete in tournament play at an Official Tournament Store, and you'll earn exclusive packs only available to tournament competitors. The new OTS Tournament Pack 19 features powerful cards for recent strategies; Super Rare upgrades of fan-favorites; and 3 new Ultimate Rare cards, a prized rarity you'll only find in Tournament Packs! OTS Tournament Pack 19 features an Ultimate Rare printing of Fallen of Albaz, so you can show off this new rarity every time you unleash your Fusions! OTS Tournament Pack 19 debuts at Official Tournament Stores starting June 15, with a total of 26 cards: 13 Commons, 10 Super Rares, and 3 Ultimate Rares. Tournament Packs are exclusively awarded as a tournament prize or participation pack.