Konami Reveals The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Kuriboh Kollection

Konami revealed the artwork and packaging today for their upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release of the Kuriboh Kollection. Like previous collections that have come before it, you're going to be getting a Game Mat ($15), a Card Case ($5 per case), Card Sleeves ($4 per pack), and a 9-Pocket Portfolio ($10), all decked out in the art stile of the Magikuriboh. The entire set will be released on February 22nd, 2021. We have descriptions of everything for you here from Konami as well as a look at everything before it drops in about five months.

The Kuriboh Kollection Game Mat features the artwork of Magikuriboh, a new member of the Kuriboh family, found in Battle of Chaos! This Game Mat's smooth surface featuring different Kuriboh monsters of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG will let Duelist's protect their cards as well as Kuriboh protected Yugi's Life Points in Duelist Kingdom! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep your cards safe while you Duel your way to the top!

Duelists can carry their Deck knowing it's in safe paws with the all-new Kuriboh Kollection Card Case featuring Magikuriboh, a new addition to the Kuriboh family, found in the upcoming booster set, Battle of Chaos! This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. Each Card Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside.

Keep all your best buddies safe and ready to Duel! The Kuriboh Kollection Card Sleeves feature the artwork of Magikuriboh, a new member of the Kuriboh family, found in Battle of Chaos. These card sleeves are perfect for keeping your cards safe when you Detonate your Deck's destructive plan! Each pack contains 50 card sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

The all-new 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio has some serious flare, featuring different Kuriboh monsters of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page portfolio has 9 pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can stage up to 180 of your most cared for cards. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.