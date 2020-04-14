Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Rise Of The Duelist For August 2020

Konami is still releasing products for the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game, including the next product for August called "Rise Of The Duelist". This is a brand new 100 card set that has remastered some classic cards and strategies for the current system. The set will have 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. Yugi's Gaia the Dragon Champion strategy has been remastered, and classic cards such as Gaia the Fierce Knight, Catapult Turtle, and others will take on new forms. Such as Gaia the Dragon Champion that has added an extra 2600 ATK on to itself every time it wins a battle. You can read more about the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set below, as the set will go on sale on August 7th, 2020 at $4 per pack. We'll see if Konami keeps their schedule with this one of if it gets pushed back like a few other sets have been due to the coronavirus.

"New Noble Knights rise from the pages of history! The "Infernoble Knights" are a fast Synchro Summoning strategy that burns through their Equip Spells for immediate benefits, then brings them back to the field and dares the opponent to destroy the monster they're equipped to. "Infernoble Knight" monsters are also "Noble Knight" monsters, so you can use existing cards like Heritage of the Chalice to make your Deck even stronger! Don't forget Infernoble Knight – Renaud and Infernoble Knight – Roland from Toon Chaos – you'll need them if you want to maximize your firepower. Many powerful Spell and Trap Cards! Unleash a new "Forbidden" Quick-Play Spell that can negate the effects of and halve the ATK of an entire field's worth of monsters or a Normal Spell that lets you retaliate against your opponent's disruptive monster effects by choosing from the effects of Pot of Greed, Change of Heart, or The Forceful Sentry. On top of all that, you can even find:

A powerful new "Chaos" Synchro Monster.

A brand-new anti-Extra Deck Spellcaster theme.

New cards for the "Rikka" and "Adamancipator" themes from Secret Slayers.

New cards for the "Mathmech" and "Dragonmaid" themes from Mystic Fighters.

20 previously unavailable Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG cards from overseas promotions, pack-ins, and more!"