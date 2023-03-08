Krafton Announces Publishing Deal For Nirvanana's Project Zeta Krafton Inc. announced that they have taken on the publishing duties for a new PvP title, as they'll work with Nirvanana's project "Zeta."

Krafton Inc. announced this week they will be taking on the publishing duties for developer Nirvanana's new PvP project, currently being called Zeta. The company has entered into a global publishing partnership for the character-based strategic PvP game, which as of when we're writing this is, currently being planned for a 2025 release. The current knowledge about the game is that it will be a controller-friendly third-person action title, as they are aiming to capture "the exciting depth and tension of real-time strategic gameplay, infusing it with a character-centric focus." We got more info on the deal from he press release sent out yesterday, as well as a couple quotes from both companies below.

"The partnership with Nirvanana is the first step in Krafton's plan to expand second-party publishing opportunities through equity investments in external developers, which was announced in January during Krafton Live Talk (KLT), an internal communications program. Krafton will help launch and operate the game when it releases on console, PC, and cloud-based global distribution platforms. In addition to publishing, Krafton and Nirvanana will plan to seek cooperation in other areas such as esports competitions and secondary work-related business. "

"Krafton is consistently searching for opportunities to collaborate with development studios such as Nirvanana. Their team's limitless potential is already driving work on a game that will strengthen our portfolio and its publishing capabilities," said CH Kim, Krafton CEO. "Krafton plans on sharing its global experience with Nirvanana so that the team can fully focus on developing ZETA."

"Nirvanana and Krafton have something in common in that they both focus on developing games that bring fun to players around the world," said Kim Nam-seok, CEO of Nirvanana. "We will do our best to develop the next-generation character skill fighting game ZETA as a new IP that will continue the success."