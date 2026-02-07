Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kromlech, Perun Creative

Kromlech Has Announced Its Early Access Release Date

Check out the latest gameplay video for the game Kromlech as the team has confirmed the game's Early Access release date

Article Summary Kromlech launches in Steam Early Access on March 5, 2026 after nearly three years of development.

Play as Cronach and explore a handcrafted, reactive world teeming with secrets and dangerous foes.

Customize your playstyle with mystical gear, warpaints, combat skills, and godly sacrifices.

Defeat enemies, earn legendary epithets, and shape your destiny in this immersive action-adventure RPG.

Indie game developer and publisher Perun Creative dropped a new video this week for Kromlech, revealing the game's official release date. The team revealed that after being in development for nearly three years, the game was set to launch into Early Access for Steam on March 5, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait out the next four weeks.

Kromlech

Play as Cronach, a lone adventurer living through the world's last days. Carefully decide on how you will spend those days, which treasures you will find, what friends or enemies you will make, and how you will be known. Do not despair, for nothing happens without reason. Make good use of the time you have left and you may discover what is going on… and maybe even learn how to stop it, so that you may enjoy your hard-earned coin.

A World of Adventure – The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves.

– The game world has been meticulously crafted by hand and offers an immersive sandbox experience with a high level of reactivity. Discover its secrets, pillage its treasures, slay its inhabitants—none are safe from your blade. Become the hero the world needs… or the menace it deserves. Choose Your Path – There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication.

– There are many ways to customize your build and style of play. Inscribe your equipment with words of power, drink mystical brews, cover your body with warpaint, refine your feats of battle, sacrifice to the gods, and reach mastery through practice and dedication. Crush Your Enemies – The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear.

– The combat system offers many ways to deal with your enemies. Exploit their weaknesses with precise strikes or rip their armor to shreds. Pummel them with brute force or skillfully weave through the fray. Let the heat of battle consume you and show them the meaning of fear. Become a Legend – Grow more powerful by overcoming challenges and gaining renown. Perform heroic deeds, defeat perilous foes, and fulfill solemn oaths. Your triumphs shall earn you new epithets—heroic names of great power. But beware, for fame is a sword that cuts both ways.

