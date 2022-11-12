Kynseed Will Be Released For PC This December

Indie developer and publisher PixelCount Studios revealed this past week that their new sandbox RPG game Kynseed is coming next month. Developed by several veterans of the Fable series, this game will put you in an epic tale in which you live out the adventures of your ancestors several times over as you make choices with each generation that affect the next one down the road. The game is currently up for pre-order, as it will eventually be released on December 6th, 2022.

"An epic tale of adventure and ambition will unravel in a beautifully hand-crafted world as players discover the secrets of the land of Quill and its cast of memorable characters. Kynseed players plant a mystical acorn and raise it into a family tree where their choices form the branches. Players will raise a family, farm the land, run a business, and explore a vast world as its inhabitants age and reveal their secrets. When the player character dies, control passes to their children, and the adventure continues across generations.

A generation-spanning story. Embark upon an epic adventure filled with joy, sorrow, comedy, and tragedy, where choices matter and decisions echo through the generations.

Run a business. Forge tools as a blacksmith, run a store, mix potions as an apothecary, or find other ways to build a fortune.

A world of exploration. The land of Quill is filled with characters, secrets, danger, and dark faery tale creatures to battle.

Farm the land. Grow ingredients for food and potions, work the soil, and set up home for your family.

Develop Relationships. Quill is full of colourful NPCs who will remember your deeds, actions, and pranks.

Find proverbs. Unlock the lore and secrets of this mysterious dark faery tale world.

Gather materials. Forage and farm to craft items, cook recipes or mix cures for a range of bizarre maladies."