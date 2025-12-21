Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: kyurem, pokemon, Precious Paths

Kyurem Fusion Raid Day Announced For Pokémon GO

If you previously missed the chance to get White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Pokémon GO, you can catch up through Kyurem Fusion Raid Day.

Article Summary Kyurem Fusion Raid Day launches January 10, 2026, featuring Reshiram, Zekrom, Black and White Kyurem raids.

Catch boosted Shiny Legendary Pokémon, with Reshiram and Black Kyurem starting the event, followed by others.

Earn Fusion Energy to fuse Kyurem into Black or White forms; fused Pokémon stay merged until separated.

Event bonuses include extra free Raid Passes, increased Shiny rates, and special raid Pokémon attacks.

Kyurem Fusion Raid Day will take place this coming January in Pokémon GO, offering Trainers another chance to earn Fusion Energy along with a highly boosted Shiny rate for three Legendary species. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Kyurem Fusion Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Reshiram, Zekrom, Black Kyurem, and White Kyurem will appear more frequently in raids, and these Raid Bosses will alternate each half hour during event hours. All of them can be Shiny. Niantic notes that Reshiram and Black Kyurem will appear in raids first, followed by Zekrom and White Kyurem. You can earn Fusion Energy that can be used to fuse Kyurem into White Kyurem or Black Kyurem. Defeating White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Raids will lead to encounters with Kyurem.

Reshiram, Zekrom, Black Kyurem, and White Kyurem will appear more frequently in raids, and these Raid Bosses will alternate each half hour during event hours. All of them can be Shiny. Niantic notes that Reshiram and Black Kyurem will appear in raids first, followed by Zekrom and White Kyurem. You can earn Fusion Energy that can be used to fuse Kyurem into White Kyurem or Black Kyurem. Defeating White Kyurem and Black Kyurem in Raids will lead to encounters with Kyurem. Featured Attacks: Reshiram encountered in raids will also know the Charged Attack Fusion Flare. Zekrom encountered in raids will also know the Charged Attack Fusion Bolt. Kyurem encountered in raids may know the Charged Attack Glaciate.

Event bonuses: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Reshiram, Shiny Zekrom, and Shiny Kyurem in raids. While the Shiny rate has not been announced, Raid Day Shiny rates are generally observed to be one in 10, which is the highest of any event. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, January 9, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Event Ticket: Trainers will be able to purchase an Event Ticket for $4.99 which will feature the following bonuses from Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to purchase an Event Ticket for $4.99 which will feature the following bonuses from Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Fusion Details: Unlike Mega Evolution, Fused Pokémon remain Fused until they are Separated. Trainers can fuse Kyurem and Zekrom using 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 30 Zekrom Candy. Trainers can fuse Kyurem and Reshiram using 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 30 Reshiram Candy.

Unlike Mega Evolution, Fused Pokémon remain Fused until they are Separated.

