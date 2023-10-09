Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brainwash Gang, Laika: Aged Through Blood

Laika: Aged Through Blood Confirmed For Release This Month

You can try out a free demo of Laika: Aged Through Blood during Steam Next Fest, as the game will be released on PC later this month.

Indie game developer Brainwash Gang and publisher Headup Publishing have given Laika: Aged Through Blood an official release date in October. In case you haven't seen this game before, this particular title is a Western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with anthropomorphic animals as your characters. The story is about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces who are constantly in strife with each other, as it focuses on a mother coyote warrior who slowly breaks down into a vicious cycle of vengeance against her oppressors in an effort to reclaim what has been taken from her and her own. The action and adventure alone are worth checking out, as the game currently has a free demo up for Steam Next Fest, which you can play from October 9-16. We have the latest trailer for the game down below, as the team will be releasing it on PC via Steam on October 19, while console releases for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch in the following months ahead.

"Laika: Aged Through Blood is a western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It is the story of a tribe oppressed by occupant forces and the personal story of a mother coyote warrior who descends on an endless path of vengeance to take back what her people lost. Drive, jump, and fight your way through the huge hand-drawn world on your trustworthy motorbike. Race through the wasteland and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slow-mo, and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based power-ups and persist in challenging battles against big bosses!"

Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike in the very first MOTORVANIA!

A beautiful, hand-painted, and post-apocalyptic world.

A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance, and loss.

A varied world of epic boss battles and loads of missions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!