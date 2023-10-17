Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Gamious, Lake: Season's Greetings

Lake: Season's Greetings Set For Mid-November Release

Whitethorn Games finally confirmed the release date for Lake: Season’s Greetings, as we'll get it well ahead of Christmas.

Indie game developer Gamious and publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed the release date for Lake: Season's Greetings, with it set for mid-November. Essentially, playing as holiday DLC for the main game, you will be delivering mail to the mountain town from the main game, only now it's been blanketed in snow, and someone else is helping you run the route. The content will be released on November 15, but until then, enjoy the trailer for it below.

"Make this a December to remember! Lake: Season's Greetings takes place during 1985's holiday season, one year before the original Lake game. Players take on the role of Thomas Weiss, an amiable mail carrier and father to Lake's protagonist, Meredith Weiss. Changing the perspective from Meredith to her father, players will gain an understanding of the Weiss family dynamics and an insight into a snow-covered Providence Oaks from a long-time resident's point of view. Not only will players learn more about the familiar faces they have grown to love from the main story, but Season's Greetings introduces five completely new characters to the town of Providence Oaks, each with their very own storylines."

"The DLC will also provide more background to some unanswered questions that were teased in Lake. Following the ideals of the base game, Season's Greetings will continue to focus on slice-of-life themes and relaxing vibes, this time embedded in a comfy holiday setting. So curl up with some hot cocoa and a copy of Season's Greetings because it isn't Christmas until Thomas Weiss has delivered the holiday cheer."

Travel back to 1985 and discover what Providence Oaks was like before Meredith through the eyes of her father during the winter holiday.

Experience a branching story that doesn't shy away from slice-of-life themes. Like life, there are no right or wrong answers.

