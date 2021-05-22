Lamborghini Esports Announces The Real Race 2021

Lamborghini Esports will be bringing back their annual racing competition event this summer with The Real Race 2021. Last year's inaugural competition was won by German sim racer Nils Naujoks, who capped his win with an amazing run that brought in a strong viewing audience during the pandemic. This year, the team is going for a more global approach to the run as racers will compete both in traditional Grand Prix and in three Endurance races to earn points within their regional leaderboards. Registration is currently open at the link above to compete in this year's event, which will kick off on June 5th with qualifiers. YOu can read more about the race below.

The super sports car brand will fuel the sim racing community by creating an immersive eSports competition at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO: the three-times winning car of the Daytona 24 Hours. Lamborghini's Centro Stile, its in-house design department, has created an exclusive race livery, which is customizable in 12 different versions by competitors, with each car and displaying the trademark logos of partners, Kaspersky and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

The competition will take place in a tournament running from June to November in which racers around the world can sign up for the open qualifiers, running weekdays Monday to Friday. The top 40 players from the open qualifiers go to the closed qualifier hosted every Saturday. Finally, the top 20 participants from the closed qualifiers will enter The Real Race on Sunday, competing twice on the same track. The 10 weekly qualifiers for each region will offer participants the chance to earn points for their respective regional ranking and climb the ladder to become the next regional champion.

This second edition of The Real Race strengthens Lamborghini's support and commitment to the eSports scene. After launching its first digital competition last year, Lamborghini has signed partnerships with major gaming brands on the eSports scene including Rocket League and Asphalt 9: Legends, which now offer players the opportunity to drive Lamborghini models including the Huracán STO and the Essenza SCV12.