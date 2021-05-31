Land Of War: The Beginning Will Now Be Released On June 10th

MS Games revealed this morning that they will now be releasing Land Of War: The Beginning next week on June 10th. The game was originally delayed for unknown reasons, but today the team spoke out and revealed that the choice was made to remove some of the Nazi symbols from the game. While aiming to be historically accurate, a lot of game makers have chosen to remove the swastika symbols (as they continue to represent hatred, racism, and genocide to this day) and go for the "SS" symbol to represent the army in video games. Here's a quote from the team about the decision.

"The game is complete and fully playable from start to finish. The delay is caused not by technical issues, but by the necessity to remove some Nazi symbols from the build. In Land of War we made detailed reconstructions of weapons, vehicles, uniforms and locations from WW2. History buffs don't have to worry – the gameplay remains immersive and historically accurate to the setting of September 1939. We'd like to apologize to all the gamers who want to dive into our game. Considering all the factors, the game will launch on June 10th," said says Sebastian Binik from MS Games.

As part of the delay, the team promised further support for the game after its launch. In countries where the law allows it, a special patch will restore the controversial symbology (if you so desire to have it added in). What's more, this coming September, an additional map and weapons will be added to the game as DLC content. This is an interesting bonus as the game will be launching with DLC content ready to purchase that will give you added weapons to take out onto the battlefield.