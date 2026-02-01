Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FunkyMouse, Lanesplit

Lanesplit Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the motorcycle racing sim title Lanesplit, as the game has launch for PC and consoles

Article Summary Lanesplit launches on PC and consoles with a thrilling new motorcycle racing simulator experience.

Dodge traffic and conquer varied weather in high-speed races across city streets and scenic highways.

Choose from fifteen physics-accurate sportbikes and customize your rider’s clothing and helmet.

Compete solo or multiplayer, chase leaderboards, and enjoy a dynamic drum & bass soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher FunkyMouse released an official launch trailer for the motorcycle racing simulator, Lanesplit, as the game is out now on PC and consoles. The trailer, which we have for you here, gives you a last look at what they've done to make it feel like you're racing through the streets and in the countryside. Enjoy the trailer!

Lanesplit

Throw caution to the wind and blaze between traffic in a white-knuckle race across the asphalt. Anticipate every turn across multiple looping locales. Bullet past pedestrian traffic through downtown highways, twisting mountain turnpikes, and ocean-front roads around the world. An all gas, no brakes approach can lead to victory, but the difference between finishing in first and a fatal crash is mere inches apart. Reach flow state as surroundings become a blur at breakneck speeds. Flirt with death while zooming between traffic consisting of 18-wheelers, lane-switching sedans, and other vehicles obeying traffic laws.

Mind the weather before selecting from fifteen distinct sportbikes with physics-accurate attributes. Conquer dry pavement with maximum top speed and nimble steering, and focus on traction and stopping power to ensure survival on slippery roads soaked with rain. Maneuver through mazes of traffic during Rush Hour mode, or cruise empty highways in Zen mode. Maximize aura with customizable clothing and helmet options. Feel the intensity of breaking land speed records as a drum and bass-fuelled soundtrack rises in volume alongside the speedometer and comes to a screeching halt with every crash.

Multiplayer Mode: Ride solo or with friends. The faster you ride, the higher your score multiplier, with the biggest rewards coming from high speeds and close, skillful lane splitting. Crashes or driving too slowly will reset your current points to zero with your highest points being saved to the global leaderboards.

