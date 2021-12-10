Lapras Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The Dragonspiral Descent event has brought quite a varied raid rotation to Pokémon GO. While the event is going strong, let's take a look at each Tier Three raid to help trainers bring their best efforts forth. In this raid guide, you will build a team to take down Lapras and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it!

Top Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lapras counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lapras with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Roserage (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lapras can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Lapras can be encountered in its Shiny form and it currently has the boosted "rare spawn" Shiny rate. This makes it very much worthy of your raid pass!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!