Lapras Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday 2023

Solo Trainers can defeat Lapras in Tier Three Raids during the Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday Event Part One using this Raid Guide.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Now, the Holiday Event has begun and features special Pokémon in Tier Three Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Lapras in Tier Three Raids. Note that unlike some of the other Raid bosses, this Lapras is not wearing a costume. Let's get into it.

Top Lapras Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Lapras counters as such:

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Blant

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lapras with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lapras can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Lapras is thought to be boosted to approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

