Latest Dev Diary For Marvel's Avengers Delves More Info A.I.M.

The latest developer diary for Marvel's Avengers decides to explore the other side of the coin as we take a better look at what A.I.M. is. Longtime Marvel fans know of A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) through their various exploits of seizing or acquiring technology and then exploiting it to the very worst capabilities they see fit. For years you recognized them by the yellow uniforms, which they've only slightly gotten better about over time, but they've kept the yellow and gold in their logo and designs for years. As you can see from the obnoxious graphic billboard in the game below. But the biggest thing they're known for in the comics is the creation of M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), who serves as the primary villain in the game.

The developer diary basically goes over part of the organization's history and what they're about in this particular version of the Marvel universe. As they serve as the corporation who stepped in and started fixing things after The Avengers failed in San Francisco. The goals of the organization have changed a bit as they're in a new timeline with a bunch of new features at their disposal. Primarily offering an alternative to the superheroes that have been around for a while now, seeking out a much more noble prospect of helping humankind. You get the gist that this probably is going to end well, so we'll let you enjoy the video and see what they brought to the table with this incarnation of the group. In the meantime, Marvel's Avengers will officially launch next week on September 4th, 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions on the way after those consoles launch.