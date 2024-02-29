Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends Releases End-Of-February Dev Blog

League of Legends devs talk about Vanguard, bot AI, skins, removal of Preseason, gameplay changes, and more in the latest dev blog.

Article Summary Riot Games unveils major bot AI improvements, gameplay tweaks for League of Legends.

New bot intelligence includes jungle tactics and objective control for a more PvP feel.

A revamped bot champion pool and better difficulty ramping enhance the AI experience.

Players invited to report bugs via the League of Legends Bug Reporter or Player Support.

Riot Games released a brand new Dev Blog today in which they covered a few different topics for League of Legends players. The team did a bit of a one-two punch with the video above and a quick blog about Bot AI, where they covered a few different topics. Among them are Vanguard, new skins, gameplay changes, and a few other topics. You can check out the video about those changes above while we highlight snippets from the Bot AI blog below.

PBE Learnings

Last September, our bots were live on PBE where you fine gamers were able to playtest and provide feedback to us on what you liked, disliked, and experienced while playing (and beating up our poor Intro bots). During this time, we got a lot of fantastic and actionable player feedback that we've been implementing alongside our development of Intermediate skill-level bots. Here's some of the updates we made over the last six months thanks to your feedback:

Fixed 80+ bugs discovered and identified via the PBE (thank you to those who reported issues!)

Heavily improved the itemization, movement, and combat of the bots.

Added in usage of environmental plants like Blast Cone, Honeyfruit, and Scryer's Bloom.

Expanded the starting bot champion pool with additional champions.

Improved how Intro and Beginner bots feel, providing us a way to provide a better difficulty ramping experience between queues.

Many, many performance passes and infrastructure changes to enable faster improvements to bots.

What Does This Mean For Players?

Well, a few things:

Co-op versus AI should feel more similar to an actual, PVP League of Legends game with the target of helping players learn the game.

Bots can now jungle, rotate between lanes, and take map objectives.

Enable developers to quickly iterate and scale the bots behaviors to new experiences, experiences, and ways to delight all you lovely players.

Report League Of Legends Bugs

While our bots are better in-game now, they certainly aren't immune to the occasional bug, but we'll be here to help them get back up to full power. If you happen to stumble upon any unwanted bugs when going against our bots please submit them through any of the League channels that we currently take feedback and bugs through:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!