League Of Legends Releases Mid-Year Dev Update For 2023

The developers over at Riot Games have released a mid-year update for League of Legends, discussion what's been happening in 2023.

Riot Games released a new developer update for League Of Legends this past week, going over what's happened and what's to come in 2023. First off, the main highlight of this is a video from the team, which we have for you down below, where they answer several questions about the new game mode Arena, as well as updates on Quick Play, the Blue Essence Emporium, and other topics. The team has also addressed a few different areas of the game, which will be getting new content, improvements, enhancements, and more in the months to come. No talk in esports this time around, but definitely a core look at the game in general.

League Of Legends in 2023

The team will be actively listening to players' feedback and gauging the mode's popularity before making any decisions on whether Arena will return. If Arena does return, the team would like to implement features like custom lobbies and queueing with multiple friends. Arena-specific balance changes will be made, including a mixture of champion-specific changes and simple percentage adjustments, as needed. An Arena FAQ dev blog answering a number of players' questions was just published today."

Quick Play, which was put on hold to prioritize Soul Fighter, Arena and the Ranked changes, is in the works and is planned for release later this year. The Star Guardian Seraphine and Orianna skins that came from Wild Rift have been performing really well—they've been two of the most popular skins this year. The team is also working on bringing Redeemed Xayah and Rakan over later this year.

Future 2023 Updates

The Blue Essence Emporium will return in patch 13.17, and the team is aiming to bring it back twice a year going forward. A mass disenchant feature will be implemented to quickly disenchant unneeded champion shards. New ability icons for Graves, Janna, Jarvan, Nami, Orianna and Varus will be released in August, with other champions to follow. In the next Dev Update, the team will talk more about how Arena's been going and their thoughts on the future of Arena and other modes. The team will also have updates to share on Preseason, the visual and audio update for Jax and the newest champion, Briar.

