League Of Legends: Wild Rift Celebrates Third Anniversary

Riot Games is celebrating the third anniversary of League Of Legends: Wild Rift with an all-new patch that's been released today.

Riot Games has decided to celebrate the third anniversary of League Of Legends: Wild Rift with an all-new patch that's live this weekend. Patch 4,4 is live, and with it has come some gameplay changes, some updates to champions, three new champions added to the mix, and more. We have most of the patch notes below as more can be found on their website.

Enter The Arena!

Patch 4.4 welcomes the fan-favorite game mode that debuted in League of Legends this summer, Arena! In this tournament-style mode, four teams of two players each fight one another in rotating combat rounds until one team is left standing. After each round, teams can power up with unique Augments and purchase items from the shop to enhance their combat abilities. Arena is a great place to team up with a duo and hone individual mechanics, practice team combos and craft creative builds with the all-new Augment system!

New League Of Legends: Wild Rift Champions

The Power Spike patch packs a punch with the addition of new high-damage output champions across three different roles!

Fiddlesticks: Fiddlesticks, the Ancient Fear, is a nightmare-inducing mage and master of the jungle. Possessing the power to drain the life of nearby victims and summon a murder of killer crows, Fiddlesticks strikes fear into the hearts of any unfortunate enough to cross its path.

Sivir: A renowned fortune hunter and mercenary captain, Sivir, the Battle Mistress, is a skilled marksman from the sands of Shurima. Armed with her legendary jeweled crossblade, Sivir can shred through multiple enemies at once, making her a top threat in team fights.

A renowned fortune hunter and mercenary captain, Sivir, the Battle Mistress, is a skilled marksman from the sands of Shurima. Armed with her legendary jeweled crossblade, Sivir can shred through multiple enemies at once, making her a top threat in team fights. Zyra: Zyra, the Rise of Thorns, is a powerful Dragon laner with the ability to control nature itself, using vines to root her opponents and rain deadly spines on them. She excels at controlling large areas of the battlefield with the help of her monstrous plant summons.

Champion Reworks

Two longtime veterans of the Rift are on the receiving end of reworks this patch.

Sona, the Maven of the Strings, now has the ability to stun a target with her passive once fully stacked, granting additional utility on top of the attack's existing special effect. Her ultimate now hits in a circle and slowly moves toward a target position, lingering for a few seconds rather than being a staccato note.

Ziggs, the Hexplosives Expert, can now auto-aim his ultimate with more ease, as well as use his passive on turrets, making him an even more destructive force against enemies and objectives alike.

Gameplay

Earlier this year, broadscale changes to the tank and marksman roles have been made in an overarching effort to ensure that all roles are satisfying, rewarding, and fun to play. In League Of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 4.4, mages are receiving a few key changes across the board. Mage enthusiasts can look forward to feeling the improved snappiness of many spell casts. Additionally, mage champions have received adjustments to their base stats, generally allowing them to cast more spells and take more hits in lane. Lastly, two new items designed for mages have been added: Oceanid's Trident, which helps break down enemy defenses, and Crown of the Shattered Queen, which grants a powerful shield that can turn the tides of battle.

Rift Pets

Players can now equip a pet to accompany their champion on the Rift. Pets are a cosmetic addition that will not affect or otherwise interfere with gameplay.

New Dragon Buff: A new buff has been added to the game, which can be obtained when a team slays three dragons in a row. This additional buff will depend on the type of dragon that the team slayed first.

Ranked

With League Of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 4.4 comes the commencement of Season 11! Players that persevere in their climb this season will be able to earn the Glorious Admiral Ashe skin.

Wild Pass

The Wild Passes for this patch feature two new skins, respectively: Psychic Detective Ekko and Ascended Psychic Detective Ekko!

Events

Fans can look forward to commemorating Wild Rift's three-year anniversary celebration with a new anniversary-themed event. Players will be granted in-game rewards and goodies throughout the event window like baubles, emotes, and more. Additionally, they can share their favorite moments and creations from over the years–from mechanical outplays to incredible fan art, cosplay and more–at the Power Spike Hub. If enough memories are gathered, the community might receive an extra reward during the anniversary!

Coca-Cola will be teaming up with Wild Rift to level up the anniversary celebration by rewarding players who "Play As One." Starting October 25 UTC, the Coca-Cola "Play As One" limited-time event will allow players to unlock exclusive in-game content by logging in and completing daily missions. Riot and Coca-Cola will also host two regional anniversary events in Brazil and a second location to be announced, where dedicated Wild Rift players can create new memories together. More details will be shared at a later date.

