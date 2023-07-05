Posted in: Games, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, Wild Rift

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Patch 4.3 Details

League of Legends: Wild Rift has a new patch coming in about two weeks, as Riot Games has revealed what's on the way.

Riot Games has released new details for League of Legends: Wild Rift's next patch, as we have an idea of what's coming in Patch 4.3. Set to be launched on July 18th, the game will launch the new Soul Fighter summer event, which will provide you with an entirely new game mode, story, skins, and more to collect. We got some of the details for you below, along with a video showcasing some of what's to come.

New Soul Fighter Event

Available from July 18 to August 18, Wild Rift's Soul Fighter event packs tons of new content, including six new Soul Fighter skins, an in-client narrative experience and Tag Duel, a completely new game mode designed exclusively for Wild Rift. In Tag Duel, players will face each other in one-on-one combat. Before duking it out, combatants will select three champions that they can seamlessly swap between in battle, leading to all sorts of combos previously only possible with coordinated team play.

New League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions

Fans of Marksmen, Mages and Fighters may find a new main among the diverse cast of champions entering the fray!

Nilah: Nilah, the Joy Unbound, is an agile marksman from a distant land who wields a whip-blade formed from glittering, prismatic water. She eagerly spreads joy to her allies, as she amplifies nearby allies' healing and shielding capabilities and can even provide them with a veil of protection on the fields of battle.

Vladimir: Vladimir, the Crimson Reaper, is a master hemomancer hailing from Noxus and is capable of siphoning the life of anyone unfortunate enough to cross paths with him. His massive burst damage and self-healing abilities make him a mage to be feared.

Hecarim: Hecarim, the Shadow of War, is a spectral fusion of man and beast now cursed to ride down the souls of the living for all eternity. His ramping movement speed combined with his ability to summon a cavalry of spectral riders makes Hecarim a terror to all that lie in his path.

Champion Reworks

Outside of the new challengers approaching, the Fighting Spirit patch introduces two reworks for fan-favorite champions. Janna, the Storm's Fury, is receiving a rework focused on making her abilities more consistent and user-friendly. Meanwhile, Annie, the Dark Child, will benefit from updates to her interactions with Tibbers.

