Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Graded Copy At $550 And Climbing

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the essential video games, and its standing is cemented as one of the best ever. As the collectible video game market blows up, the Zelda games will be one of the series that blows up with it. These games are some of the most expensive major releases there are already expensive before. You can see how in-demand they are by how much this graded 8.5 copy is selling for on ComicConnect right now. Sitting at a whopping $550 and heading upwards, this is one of the standouts of this entire auction. You can see it below.

Legend Of Zelda Going Up, Up, Up

"A+ Seal Rating; First-party LRB Seam; Cut through box spine; Made in Japan E Rating(Pixelated); 100% Fiber; Collectors Edition Foil (USA Code). 4th best-selling N64 game, 5th game in The Legend of Zelda series, and the first with 3D graphics Ganondorf, the evil King of Thieves, is on the move, threatening the peaceful land of Hyrule. He is determined to steal his way into the legendary Sacred Realm in hopes of harnessing the power of the mystical Triforce. As the young hero Link, it is your destiny to thwart Ganondorf's evil schemes. Navi, your guardian fairy, will guide you as you venture through the many regions of Hyrule, from the volcanic caves of Death Mountain to the treacherous waters of Zora's Domain. Before you complete this epic quest, you'll delve into deadly dungeons, collect weapons of great power and learn the spells you need to conquer the most irresistible force of all time."

It is hard to beat the Legend of Zelda series as a collector or even as an investment. Go ahead and click here for more info and to place a bid on this copy. While you are there, take a look at the other games in the auction today as well.