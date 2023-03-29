Legends Of Runeterra Releases New Update For March 2023 Riot Games has dropped a new update for Legends Of Runeterra as players can now dive into the Glory in Navori,

Coming in at the end of the month, Riot Games has officially released a fresh new update for Legends of Runeterra, with a ton of new content. Patch 4.3.0, also known as Glory in Navori, will bring in three new characters to the mix, as well as a brand new game mode, a rotation for many cards, and several other additions. We got the full rundown of everything for you below, as well as notes to the Competitive end of things on their website.

Three New Champions

Sett brings the combo-lover's fantasy to life, incorporating the new Coin mechanic in order to unleash high-cost flurries of powerful effects all in one turn.

Samira offers a new refresher for the Plunder archetype… with style. Exclusive to Noxus is the ability to reactivate Plunders that are already in play!

Jack the Winner can't be bothered by weaklings and smallfry. Like Sett, he's also big on Coins, but can also be built around Prize Fights or the brand new Keyword introduced in this expansion: Brash.

New Mechanics

Coin – Coins can stack. Playing the Coin card will refill your mana, depending on how many times it has stacked.

Brash – Can only be blocked by enemies with 3 or more health.

New Legends Of Runeterra Mode

Patch 4.3.0 introduces Monthly Challenges for The Patch of Champions.The Monthly Challenge contains 70 micro-adventures. Each micro-adventure consists of one or two battles before arriving at the big boss of the adventure. However, there is a twist! Each champion can only be used 3 times, win or lose.

Rotation

Rotation is introduced in this expansion. With Rotation we are introducing Standard – a format carefully curated with a select group of cards. With a smaller card pool, the competition in Standard is as fierce as it gets. The Eternal format will be the typical LoR format with all cards legal, and the team will spotlight the Eternal mode for competitive play in the last month of each expansion.

Dragonmancer Event

Players will get to participate in an all-new Dragonmancer event to earn new icons, cards, emotes and champion skins.The event pass grants access to an upgraded event path with premium rewards and immediately unlocks Tranquility Dragon Karma.