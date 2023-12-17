Posted in: 2K Games, Games, LEGO 2K Drive, Video Games | Tagged: lego

LEGO 2K Drive Has Launched Drive Pass Season 3

2K Games has launched a new Drive Pass for LEGO 2K Drive, as Season 3 brings a ton of new content and some awesome designs to race.

Article Summary LEGO 2K Drive Season 3 Drive Pass introduces 100 tiers, with 23 Free Rewards.

Premium Drive Pass offers 84 rewards: 9 vehicles, 25 Brick Packs, and more.

New game updates include Timed Tasks for faster progression & Custom Rules mode.

Season 3 content features quirky free vehicles and enhanced customization tools.

2K Games has released the third Drive Pass for Season 3 of LEGO 2K Drive, bringing with it a ton of new content and designs for you to experience. This particular season adds 100 tiers with the chance to earn 23 Free Rewards. Among the rewards include five Brick Packs, five drivers, and four new vehicles. The pack has also been released alongside a free update that includes Timed Tasks to help speed up progression, new modes such as Custom Rules in multiplayer, and new ways to compete such as Reverse Races. We have more info on it all below, as the content and the Pass are now live.

LEGO 2K Drive Season 3 Dive Pass

For those who purchase the Premium Drive Pass for Season 3, which is included in the Year 1 Drive Pass, Premium Drive Pass Season 3 unlocks the ability to earn a total of 84 Premium Rewards, including 9 Vehicles, 25 Brick Packs, 10 Drivers, 6 Flairs, 8 Sounds, 26 Stickers, and more. Those players who have been playing through the Free version of Season 3 and decide to upgrade to the Premium version of Drive Pass Season 3 will instantly unlock all the Premium Rewards earned thus far based on their current level. In addition, LEGO 2K Drive Seasons are not time-limited, so players can pick up and play each Season at their own pace, making this the perfect title for players of all skill levels who want to experience all the content the game has to offer.

Earn New Rewards – Drive Pass Season 3 is packed with a huge variety of Free and Premium Rewards to spark imagination and help differentiate players from other racers. Free Vehicles in Season 3 include a four-wheeled chunk of cheese and a big rig that'd be right at home in a post-apocalyptic wasteland!

– Drive Pass Season 3 is packed with a huge variety of Free and Premium Rewards to spark imagination and help differentiate players from other racers. Free Vehicles in Season 3 include a four-wheeled chunk of cheese and a big rig that'd be right at home in a post-apocalyptic wasteland! Speed Up Progression With Timed Tasks – The newly added Timed Tasks allow players to earn rewards even faster thanks to a wide variety of Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed to snag extra Brickbux and bonus Drive Pass XP.

– The newly added Timed Tasks allow players to earn rewards even faster thanks to a wide variety of Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed to snag extra Brickbux and bonus Drive Pass XP. New Custom Rules Mode – Players can rearrange the rules with the Custom Rules mode that's now available in Play With Friends multiplayer, including Shared World, Race, and Brick Brawl! With a huge range of variables, players can tweak to their liking, exciting Custom Rules rulesets can be created for unlimited fun. In addition, the newly added Reverse Races let you drive certain tracks backwards.

– Players can rearrange the rules with the Custom Rules mode that's now available in Play With Friends multiplayer, including Shared World, Race, and Brick Brawl! With a huge range of variables, players can tweak to their liking, exciting Custom Rules rulesets can be created for unlimited fun. In addition, the newly added Reverse Races let you drive certain tracks backwards. Access Unique Customizations – The Garage now includes a Part Locator tool that lets players search for specific Brick types via their respective ID numbers, making unique customization even more accessible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!