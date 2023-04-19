LEGO 2K Drive Releases New Episode From Awesome News Network Check out the latest episode from the Awesome News Network as 2K Games offers another cool look at LEGO 2K Drive.

2K Games, Visual Concepts, and The LEGO Group have released a brand new video for LEGO 2K Drive, as we got a new episode from the Awesome News Network. This time around, they give us a better look at some of the challenges you can take on that have nothing to do with racing. All of the worlds that you'll be visiting have challenges thrown throughout the entire map that have no racing elements tied to them; they are just simple challenges for you to complete using your vehicles. Fight aliens, solve puzzles, save people from zombies, locate hidden people, and more. You can check out the latest episode below, along with the first three showing off other aspects of the game, as we wait for it to be released on May 19th, 2023.

"LEGO 2K Drive will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop AAA LEGO games. With 2K's proven expertise in creating high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment properties and the LEGO Group's unprecedented cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO games experience fans know and love in exciting new ways. A world-class team at Visual Concepts with deep experience in the genre will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay, and stunning visuals to a LEGO driving game for the first time. LEGO 2K Drive will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a diverse vehicle customization system. Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM – just released in a LEGO Speed Champions double-pack set to help celebrate 60 years since McLaren was founded by racer and engineer Bruce McLaren – to the world of Bricklandia, as the cover cars perfectly encapsulate the thrilling, high-octane experience fans can expect in LEGO 2K Drive."