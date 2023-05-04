LEGO 2K Drive Reveals More Info On Seasonal Content 2K Games has revealed more info on the seasonal content coming to LEGO 2K Drive, as we know a little of what's on the way.

2K Games dropped new info today about the incoming content for LEGO 2K Drive, as they revealed what's to come for Seasonal Passes and content. The plan appears to have at least a year's worth of content in the works, both free and paid for, as they will introduce a season pass with four seasons' worth of material on the way. You'll have free material released during each one, or if you want to expand the game, you can buy the pass and get more added with the freebies. We got the details on the content below before the game launches on May 19th.

LEGO 2K Drive Free Drive Pass Content

Beginning with the release of Drive Pass Season 1 in June, each Season will have new challenges and 100 levels to play through. In each Season, you can earn a whole host of all-new free rewards, with the free rewards changing from Season to Season. In Season 1, look forward to earning new drivers, stickers, flairs, sounds, and more. Furthermore, an all-new biome will be released within the first year.

Premium Drive Pass Rewards

Additionally, you can purchase the Premium Drive Pass, available for individual purchase for each Season, or the 'Year 1 Drive Pass' which is a bundle that includes the Premium versions of Seasons 1-4*, the Awesome Pizza Vehicle, and 550 Coins that you can use in the in-game store, Unkie's Emporium. Each Premium Drive Pass Season will allow you to earn even more rewards, including new vehicles from popular car manufacturers like Dodge (Season 1), Nissan (Season 1), and more.

LEGO 2K Drive's Drive Pass Seasons don't have time limits, so you can pick up and play each available Season at your own pace and if you have been playing through the free version of a Season and decide to upgrade to the Premium Drive Pass, you will instantly unlock all the Premium rewards you have earned based on your current level. LEGO 2K Drive Standard Edition will be availablele worldwide on May 19, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The 'Year 1 Drive Pass' is also included with LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. It is also available for individual purchase.