LEGO 2K Drive Will Release Drive Pass Season 4 This Wednesday

2K Games and The LEGO Group revealed what's on the way for the Drive Pass Season 4 coming to LEGO 2K Drive this Wednesday.

Article Summary LEGO 2K Drive introduces Drive Pass Season 4, arriving March 13.

Season 4 features over 100 unlockables, new vehicles, and drivers.

New game modes include Goal Karts Hockey and Time Trial Races.

Premium Pass holders gain access to exclusive rewards and gear.

2K Games and The LEGO Group revealed new details about Drive Pass Season 4, making its way into LEGO 2K Drive this Wednesday, March 13. The pass will come with a free option and a paid option, as the Pass will have over 100 tiers of unlockables. However, only 21 of them are free, while the rest are locked in the paid version. Some of the new content includes four vehicles, five brick packs, five drivers, and a plethora of customizing options. We have more info for you below ahead of the release.

LEGO 2K Drive – Drive Pass Season 4

Stargaze Summit – The icy mountain range and tundras of Stargaze Summit capture the majesty of the frozen north, but things will get extra cold when players start cruising through outer space in later races. As players explore this frigid expanse, they'll find seven races, three challenges, and nine On-the-Go (OTG) events. Make sure to keep a lookout for hidden Herring Barrel collectibles while dashing through the snow!

– The icy mountain range and tundras of Stargaze Summit capture the majesty of the frozen north, but things will get extra cold when players start cruising through outer space in later races. As players explore this frigid expanse, they'll find seven races, three challenges, and nine On-the-Go (OTG) events. Make sure to keep a lookout for hidden Herring Barrel collectibles while dashing through the snow! Goal Karts Hockey – Players can take their custom ride to the ice, slam into a gigantic puck, and use teamwork to score in Goal Karts Hockey, a new 3v3 online multiplayer mode that can also be played in 1v1 local split screen. It's absolute chaos in the rink as both teams try to knock the colossal puck into the opposing goal, all while activating destructive Power-Ups that can blast the other team to bits.

– Players can take their custom ride to the ice, slam into a gigantic puck, and use teamwork to score in Goal Karts Hockey, a new 3v3 online multiplayer mode that can also be played in 1v1 local split screen. It's absolute chaos in the rink as both teams try to knock the colossal puck into the opposing goal, all while activating destructive Power-Ups that can blast the other team to bits. Time Trial Races – Time Trial mode is a new way for players to test driving abilities as they strive for even faster times. In these races, it's just the player and the track, so there won't be any distractions while trying to beat their personal best. Players have the option to race against a Ghost of their best time as they continue to refine their route, and they can compete on the Leaderboards in an effort to overcome any friends who posted a faster time.

– Time Trial mode is a new way for players to test driving abilities as they strive for even faster times. In these races, it's just the player and the track, so there won't be any distractions while trying to beat their personal best. Players have the option to race against a Ghost of their best time as they continue to refine their route, and they can compete on the Leaderboards in an effort to overcome any friends who posted a faster time. Special Flairs In The Garage – All players will also find new Special Flairs to collect and add to their collection in The Garage. Special Flairs have unique effects – like notifying players when they're near a collectible item, or a full-on flamethrower that can melt other vehicles and the environment – and can only be used in single-player and non-competitive modes. Collect them all by completing Stargaze Summit's races and add them to vehicles for some extra fun!

Those who purchase the Premium Drive Pass for Season 4, which is included in the Year 1 Drive Pass, will also have the ability to earn 84 Premium Rewards, including nine new Vehicles and ten new Drivers. Players can earn creations inspired by the all-new biome, Stargaze Summit, including new Viking and sci-fi-themed creations and more! With Premium Drive Pass Season 4, players can also take their creativity in the Garage to new heights with new Brick Packs, Stickers, Sounds, and Flairs.

