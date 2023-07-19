Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: ClockStone, lego, LEGO Bricktales

LEGO Bricktales Releases New Free Summer DLC Pack

Those of you who love building items in LEGO Bricktales have something new to play with as the game just got a Summer DLC pack.

Developer ClockStone and publisher Thunderful Games have released a new DLC pack for LEGO Bricktales, giving players new content with a summer theme. This isn't the first time the game has received some fun free content for players to check out, as they did the same thing a few months ago for Easter. That DLC appears to have gone so well, the team made a brand new one to add to the game for the summertime. You'll be able to experience new puzzles, new wardrobes, a new diorama, and a new storyline revolving around a concert. We got more info for you below, along with a short trailer showing off what they got, as you can download it now.

"A band is booked to play at the Summer festival but has lost their stage builders. That's where you step in and use your brick-building skills to help them build and design everything they need to put on a spectacular show! Featuring lovingly crafted LEGO brick dioramas built entirely with authentic LEGO elements and a creative brick-by-brick building mechanic, LEGO Bricktales is perfectly crafted to delight generations of LEGO fans across the globe. LEGO Bricktales sees you journeying across five beautiful LEGO brick-themed biomes, taking you to the green foliage of the deepest jungles, the scorching sand of sun-drenched deserts, the hustle and bustle of a city corner, the epic sight of a towering medieval castle and the paradise of tropical Caribbean islands. Its intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic will help you solve the many fun puzzles you encounter on this adventure and bring your creative solutions to life."

A beautifully crafted Summer diorama.

A storyline where you have to save a Summer music festival.

Five new construction puzzles.

One traversal puzzle.

Three new wardrobe items (purchasable with a currency found only in this new world).

Two new music tracks.

