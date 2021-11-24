LEGO Builder's Journey Arrives On Xbox On Thanksgiving

The LEGO Group revealed that they will finally bring LEGO Builder's Journey over to Xbox consoles this week, specifically on Thanksgiving. When we got to play this game months ago, it was very heartwarming and endearing as you go on a bit of a father and son journey where you discover there's more to life than just work and the eventual sadness of adulthood. This particular game will have you going through different puzzles in which you'll have to scrounge up different LEGO pieces to make the level work for you and eventually move onto something new. While the puzzle aspect of it all is charming and fun to experience, it really is the story that gives this game a breath of fresh air.

The game has already been out on Nintendo Switch as well as PC and mobile devices. Now Xbox players can experience it for themselves as they are releasing it on November 25th, 2021. Yes, Thanksgiving Day. This means if you're a gamer and want something fun and interactive to do with the family, you'll have this option waiting for you in their shop. You can check out a small amount of the game in the trailer below as we wish you luck on the journey if you decide to get it.

LEGO Builder's Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules. Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey. The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens, including stunning ray tracing elements.

