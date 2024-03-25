Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Adds Vehicle Building With Mechanical Mayhem Update

LEGO Fortnite is getting a vehicle upgrade this week, as the Mechanical Mayhem update will be released into the game tomorrow.

Epic Games and The LEGO Group revealed the next major update coming to LEGO Fortnite tomorrow, as players can build vehicles in Mechanical Mayhem. This is basically your chance to build insane cars that function within he game, designed however you see fit, with a few key elements required for every build to actually make them work. Because you do need to choose a type of car and the put an engine in it, it doesn't run on imagination alone. We have a few snippets of details for you below from the latest blog, as the content will go live on March 26.

LEGO Fortnite – Mechanical Mayhem

You know what they say: life isn't about how fast you reach your destination. It's about the journey along the way! Mechanical Mayhem introduces three vehicle Builds with their own way of taking you place to place. (There are also new ways to make a custom vehicle… more on that in a bit!)

Speeder: In a hurry? The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome. Unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell (NEW!) to your inventory.

In a hurry? The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome. Unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell (NEW!) to your inventory. Offroader: The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers. Unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory (usually found in the Dry Valley biome).

The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers. Unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory (usually found in the Dry Valley biome). Hauler: Let the Hauler do the heavy lifting because there's plenty of room in the trunk. Unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory (usually found in the Frostlands biome).

How To Make Vehicle Builds

When you unlock the recipe for a vehicle Build, you can create it from the Builds section of the Build menu. If you're the kind of person who throws away instructions before reading them, you can do things your own way using the Vehicle Parts in the Toys section. You'll need some specific Toys if you want to class your creations as vehicles:

TOYS IN YOUR TOOLBOX

Power Center – The engine of your vehicle! Load Power Centers up with Power Cells to power your vehicles. (That's a lot of power.) The more Power Cells you load, the longer you can drive for.

– The engine of your vehicle! Load Power Centers up with Power Cells to power your vehicles. (That's a lot of power.) The more Power Cells you load, the longer you can drive for. Wheels – Turn in the right direction or give your vehicle an extra push! If your vehicle has Turnable Wheels attached, you can use a Driver's Seat to turn your vehicle. Unlike Turnable Wheels, Powered Wheels simply propel your vehicle forward.

– Turn in the right direction or give your vehicle an extra push! If your vehicle has Turnable Wheels attached, you can use a Driver's Seat to turn your vehicle. Unlike Turnable Wheels, Powered Wheels simply propel your vehicle forward. Seats – For your safety… and comfort! You'll need a Driver's Seat (a.k.a. steering wheel… they're finally here!) to control and drive your vehicle. Place some extra Seats to take your friends on road trips.

