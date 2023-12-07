Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Has Officially Gone Live This Morning

Epic Games has officially released LEGO Fortnite this morning, bringing all the fun of the brick-building toy to the original survivor title.

Article Summary Epic Games and LEGO launch LEGO Fortnite, a new brick-building adventure game.

LEGO Fortnite is powered by Unreal Engine 5 featuring advanced physics and a massive world.

Play as iconic Fortnite characters in LEGO form, build shelters and explore hidden areas.

Epic and LEGO aim to create safe, fun digital worlds that inspire both kids and adults.

After being announced last week after the Big Bang event, Epic Games and LEGO have officially released LEGO Fortnite. Just in case you didn't catch the previews of this one, it's basically the game you know and love, now in LEGO form, as you'll traverse the island, collecting items, building and destroying structures, and surviving the night. We have more info and the trailer below as the game is now live.

LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is built inside Fortnite and powered by Unreal Engine 5, taking advantage of features such as Chaos physics and destruction to give players the ability to place, connect, and break apart bricks just like they would in the real world. The game utilizes World Partition to stream all 95 square kilometers of playable space (that's 19x the size of the Fortnite Battle Royale Island!) and uses the Procedural Content Generation (PCG) framework to dynamically create detailed environments. Within LEGO Fortnite, players can explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. You can:

Play as some of your favorite Fortnite characters, like Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, and Raven – but in LEGO Style.

Collect food and resources, craft items, and battle enemies solo or with friends.

Build a shelter for defense and customize your ultimate home base, then recruit villagers to gather materials and help them survive the night.

Gear up and drop into deep caves in search of rare resources, hidden areas, and enemies.

"Our partnership with Epic Games is focused on developing digital play experiences that are designed to be fun and safe, and have the potential to bridge the worlds of physical and digital play to inspire kids," said Niels B Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group. "Together with Epic Games, we are building digital worlds designed with kids in mind from the outset – we hope other creators and brands are inspired to do the same."

"LEGO Fortnite offers players a new way to express themselves through worldbuilding and is an important step forward in the evolution of the Fortnite ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to partner with The LEGO Group to build immersive digital play spaces that are fun for kids and all types of players," said Tim Sweeney, CEO & Founder, Epic Games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!