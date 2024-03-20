Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Reveals More Islands & Prop Hunt At GDC 2024

Epic Games have revealed new additions to LEGO Fortnite during GDC 2024, as we're getting a new Prop Hunt addition among others.

Article Summary Epic Games unveils new Prop Hunt and more islands in LEGO Fortnite at GDC 2024.

LEGO Elements brings customizable LEGO building to Fortnite Creative and UEFN.

Island Creator Program members can now make and share their LEGO Islands.

Explore daily tasks with your pet on new Cat Island Adventure in LEGO Fortnite.

During the Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase at GDC 2024, the company revealed new additions coming to LEGO Fortnite that will spice things up. The team basically went into detail about how they're going to bring more of the LEGO fun to the game with all-new Elements systems and mechanics, giving players more creative freedom to make their own islands full of content. And speaking of content, they revealed two new additions in the form of Prop Hunt and Cat Island Adventure. We have more details and the trailers for you here.

LEGO Elements

Starting today, we're bringing even more LEGO-building magic into the Fortnite ecosystem with LEGO Elements and other assets now available in Fortnite Creative and UEFN. All creators who are members of the Island Creator Program and sign the additional terms and conditions can build their own LEGO Islands using LEGO brand templates, props, consumables, items, and more. Additionally, when players enter new LEGO Islands built by creators, they will be in the minifigure LEGO Style of Fortnite Outfits. This is the latest to come from the long-term partnership between Epic Games and The LEGO Group, which kicked off in December 2023 with the launch of survival crafting adventure LEGO Fortnite. Using UEFN, The LEGO Group has since built and published several family-friendly LEGO Islands in Fortnite for players to continue their LEGO gaming journey, including three new LEGO Islands they announced onstage today.

LEGO Islands – Cat Island Adventure

Meet your new feline friend and spend time together in LEGO Cat Island Adventure. Complete daily tasks to keep your cat happy.

LEGO Fortnite – Prop Hunt

Players are split into two teams, Hiders and Seekers. Hiders can disguise themselves as various props and items around the map. Once time runs out, the seeking team will have to find them and when caught, hiders will become seekers until only one player remains – the winner.

