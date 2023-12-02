Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: lego, LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Will Launch On Epic Games Store Next Week

Epic Games and LEGO have come together for LEGO Fortnite, as the brick-building franchise will join the latest Chapter of the game.

Article Summary LEGO Fortnite debuts on Epic Games Store on December 7th, blending battle royale action with LEGO charm.

Preview teases show off the collaborative effort by Epic Games and The LEGO Group ahead of launch.

New building mechanics in LEGO Fortnite will offer enhanced creative options compared to traditional Fortnite.

Epic Games hints at more LEGO Fortnite reveals at The Game Awards, coinciding with the game's release.

Epic Games and LEGO have come together for the ultimate crossover we were surprised didn't happen already, as LEGO Fortnite will launch next week. As you might imagine, they will be bringing all the thrilling battle royale combat the game has to offer and meshing it with the brick-building mechanics and fun LEGO has been adding to video games for the past couple of decades. The company didn't really reveal too much about all of it; all they really did was give us a preview of both their Big Bang event and the small 30-second teaser, both of which we have below, along with this statement about the content.

"LEGO Fortnite is the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure. It introduces vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation, and collaboration through play. LEGO Fortnite is the first digital play experience from the long-term partnership between Epic and The LEGO Group, and will be available December 7, 2023, with an E10+ rating."

One of the cooler elements about LEGO being involved now is that the building elements of the game are going to be a lot sicker. Rather than doing the standard destroy-and-build system Fortnite usually has, you're now going to experience it the way you have in other LEGO titles, where you'll still destroy and collect resources, but you'll most likely have a greater LEGO menu of options to build walls, stairs, and other items to both defend your structure and get advantages on other people. The content will officially launch into the game on December 7, which we're not too surprised is tied to the airdate of The Game Awards, so expect more reveals and announcements during that show. Until then, enjoy the video!

