LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases Two New DLC Packs

There was so much that happened on Star Wars Day that we forgot to mention the new DLC for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The two packs will add specific sets of characters to your already massive roster of Star Wars canon across nine films, as you're getting more from the TV side of things. You're getting characters from both The Bad Batch as well as the second season of The Mandalorian. We have more info on both packs below as they are available to purchase right now.

The Mandalorian – Season 2: Get into more action with the fan-favorite characters from Season 2 of the hit series The Mandalorian. Play as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former padawan with her dual lightsabers, and Boba Fett with his recovered armor. The character pack includes Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett (Re-armored), Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. The Bad Batch Character Pack: Be a clone unlike any other. The elite Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, each have their own exceptional skills making them a formidable crew. The character pack includes Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair.

Play through all nine Skywalker saga films in a game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, a galaxy far, far away has never been more fun! Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey. Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains – More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy.

More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit well known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films .They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.

Players can visit well known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films .They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests. Command Powerful Vehicles – More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored.

More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored. Immersive Player Experiences – String attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision, or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.

String attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision, or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force. Upgradable Character Abilities – Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid.