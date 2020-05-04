LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals Main Artwork

This morning for Star Wars Day, WB Games and TT Games revealed the main artwork for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. We were introduced to the game back at E3 2019 as the devs showed off part of Episode VII in the game, but beyond that, we didn't get to experience a lot of what the game had to offer or even what it would look like on the packaging. Now we're one step closer to getting the full picture as they released the artwork and brief description of the game you see here.

Encapsulating the game's epic blend of the three Star Wars trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more. Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films' most legendary battles. From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial's treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

As of right now, we don't have a release date for the game, all we know is that more information will be released sometime this summer. We're guessing like a lot of AAA titles, this was going to be a big deal at E3 20920 before COVID-19 shut everything down. Here's hoping we get the info sooner than later, but if we were betting people, we're guessing this is going to be a late November release in time for holiday shopping.