LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Shows Off More Dark Side Action

A new trailer has been released this morning for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga giving players a better look at the Dark Side of The Force. It's not all sunshine and roses when it comes to playing this series, as you take on the role of multiple characters throughout the franchise. And that includes dipping over to the side of evil every once in a while. This trailer showcases how good it is to be bad sometimes, and how challenging it can be taking on those forces in the middle of an ongoing war. We have the latest trailer for you down at the bottom to enjoy as the game will be released on April 5th, 2022.

In what will be the biggest and most visually striking LEGO Star Wars game yet, the trailer gives a look at the dark side of the Force featuring the saga's greatest villains across all nine films. Players will be tested to join the dark side by many notorious villains such as Emperor Palpatine, a shadow looming over the entire saga. With the ability to generate lightning from his fingertips, Palpatine is extremely dangerous and menacing. General Grievous, a spindly four-armed droid, is most notable for his powerful presence and ability to handle four lightsabers at the same time. Darth Maul is a formidable warrior strong with the dark side. Kylo Ren, admirer of the villains who have come before him, wields an intimidating crossguard lightsaber with a vengeance. There is Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter. And, of course, Darth Vader with his fearsome appearance, brutal moves and ambition to rule the galaxy. These are just some of the many villains players will encounter in their journey across the galaxy.