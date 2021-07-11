Lemnis Gate Will Launch The PC Beta On July 22nd

Frontier Foundry and Ratloop Games Canada announced this week that they're launching the PC beta for Lemnis Gate on July 22nd. The beta itself will ruin for just four days but it will give players a chance to experience the game while the devs essentially take notes and make sure everything is running at 100% before launch. You can read details about what will be in the beta along with a special dev video below.

The BETA will feature four maps and two game modes, offering players a taste of the tactical challenges that await them in Lemnis Gate. Retrieve XM, the first of two modes available, takes place across the maps of Tectonic Wells and Quarry. Players will need to leverage these varied landscapes as part of their strategy as they compete to collect the most Exotic Matter (XM) before time runs out. Domination is the second mode available, where players will seek to outwit and outsmart the opposition as they compete to control territory across the maps of Chimera and Arbor.

In both modes, all seven Operatives are available to select. Players can deploy the likes of robotic Operative KARL, poison-spewing Toxin, and time-slowing marksman Striker as they devise innovative strategies to outthink and outmaneuver opponents. With the match's competitors each rolling out a new Operative at the beginning of every 25-second round, there's plenty of scope for tactical geniuses to devise incredible game plans spanning multiple timelines.

In addition to battling across various worlds, players taking part also have the opportunity to unlock exclusive operative and weapon skins only available through the BETA. Any skins unlocked during the BETA will carry over to the full game at launch. Alongside the BETA news, Frontier Foundry also unveiled their latest developer diary, delving into the many ways to play in this tactical, turn-based time-twister.