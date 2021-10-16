Len's Island Has Launch Date Pushed To Late November

Flow Studio revealed this week that they've had to push their upcoming game, Len's Island, back a few weeks into Late November. The original release date was planned for November 5th, 2021, but to make sure the game has a smooth and timely release (as well as the team taking care of themselves as we're still in a pandemic), they pushed it back three weeks. So now the game will be released into Early Access on Steam on November 26th, 2021. No official word about what they were working on to push it back, but we're guessing it's finalizing things here and there and taking care of loose ends. In the meantime, enjoy an extended gameplay trailer down at the bottom.

In Len's Island, players can pick their own playstyle, choose a simple life or pick up a sword and head for the mysteries that lurk below. The vibrant and engaging world has been lovingly crafted to appeal to all kinds of audiences whether they're hardcore dungeon-crawler fans, home-builder and decorators, explorers and completionists, farming fanatics, collectable hoarders, or people who just want to live a simple life chopping trees as the sun goes down, there's something for everyone to discover on Len's Island.

The Early Access version of Len's Island is just the start of the journey for Flow Studio. With an already packed feature list for EA, plans are well underway for major expansion including full multiplayer co-op by 2023 alongside many other updates slated for very soon after Early Access launch. This includes elements such as new quests and NPC's, more dungeons and a final boss of the island. Flow Studio will also expand on lore and story, add more content for building and farming as well as augmenting combat content by adding new weapons such as bows and other special items.