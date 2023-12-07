Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ufc, UFC 5

Leon Edwards Arrives In UFC 5 For The Latest Update

Leon Edwards will make his way into the virtual octagon as he will be included in the next update for UFC 5 with other content.

Article Summary Leon Edwards joins UFC 5 game roster with special Origins content link.

New striking and grappling mechanics enhance tactical gameplay depth.

EA Sports adds fresh fighters, updates, and better visual effects in UFC 5.

Comprehensive patch notes detail improvements in animations and controls.

EA Sports released new details of the next update coming to UFC 5, as Leon Edwards will join the game along with some new fighters and improvements. Edwards is available until December 19 as an Alter Ego as part of the Origins content from UFC Fight Night 2015. You can go back eight years and experience his incredible run where the 12-fight unbeaten streak began. The game has also released a new update with new fighters, new content, and a ton of upgrades. We have notes about the gameplay for you below, as you can find the complete dev notes for the patch on their latest blog.

UFC 5 GAMEPLAY

Striking

Slowed down walking recovery after striking. Fighters now have to complete their full recovery before they can walk after throwing strikes. The slower walking recovery implemented in this update is intended to reward more thoughtful distance management and counter-striking tactics.

Fighters now need to wait a bit longer to lunge in (aka quickstep) and close the distance after throwing a strike.

Replaced the animation of minor lunges. The new minor lunges have a more free-flowing look to them.

Added a specific blocking attempt animation when holding a high block to defend against leg kicks. Now, instead of holding the standard ready-to-block stance, fighters will guard the side of their head when the opponent throws leg kicks.

Fixed an issue that caused various strikes that are performed by pressing and holding the button(s) to be sped up during combinations.

Fixed an issue that gave some extra range to advancing strikes performed by holding the button(s).

Fixed an issue that allowed fighters to change their movement direction when transitioning from a strike initiated by pressing a button(s) to a strike performed by holding the button(s).

Added new eye and forehead swelling visuals.

Fixed rare cases of exaggerated sudden pushback reactions when fighters are struck.

Fixed very rare instances of a knockout and doctor's stoppage check overlapping.

Fixed several incorrect interactions when exchanging kicks while attempting to clinch. It is now harder to clinch an opponent while they're throwing a kick.

Fixed a subtle animation issue with lead body crane kick animation.

Fixed an issue in practice mode where gameplay would start a little before the fighters would appear on screen.

Fixed an issue where the fighters would appear on the wrong sides in practice mode. The "red corner" fighter would be on the right-hand side of the screen instead of the left.

Fixed wrong input displays for some spinning kicks.

Grappling

Increased how much the takedown denial window can vary, especially due to Grapple Advantage (GA). Takedowns that are set up well, which are common at a higher level of play, will now be harder to deny, whereas poorly set-up ones, common at a beginner level, will be easier. Since the GA is now taken much more into account, we have decreased how much of it is conceded by holding high block.

The Muscle Modifier can now be used for several additional transitions. There are instances where the opponent could deny transitions too easily. Using the Muscle Modifier (performing the transition while holding R1/RB) will make the transition much faster but at a higher stamina cost. This will assist against stalling tactics. The additional transitions that allow the use of the Muscle Modifier are: Basic transitions from bottom side control Basic transitions from bottom crucifix Basic transitions from top sprawl (to backside)

The UFC 5 stamina cost for using the Muscle Modifier has been halved.

Decreased the damage dealt by ground strikes from side control and the crucifix position by 25%.

Fixed an issue where the top fighter's Grapple HUD could indirectly reveal the actions of the fighter on the bottom while in full mount. This issue previously made denials easier than they should be.

Fixed a temporary unplayable state that occurs if an upkick is thrown after a flying armbar denial.

Fixed a camera issue that occurred during the ground game after the bodylock trip from a double-leg drive.

Fixed a camera issue that occurred during the ground game after a guillotine reversal against a driving takedown.

Fixed a camera issue that occurred during the ground game after performing a denial from a sprawl.

Fixed a camera issue that occurred during the ground game after a pull-guard sweep.

Fixed a camera issue when starting in Practice Mode.

Fixed an issue preventing time spent in submissions from counting for dominance in judges' scoring. Submission entries and forcing desperate escapes were already working properly. Only spending time in a submission, which is a smaller factor in scoring, wasn't being counted.

Fixed a brief animation issue during a rear naked choke reversal against a low single leg.

Fixed an issue that allowed fighters to force a stalemate if they tried to perform a rear naked choke reversal against a low single leg without having access to the move.

Fixed an animation issue when fighters would initiate a bicep control block from a single underhook while standing against the cage.

Fixed a minor animation issue that occurred during a double leg denial that transitions into the single underhook position.

Added a control visual for the Imanari Roll in the moves preview.

Fixed some very rare occurrences of delayed referee interactions.

Fixed issues that affect the moves preview for the kimura.

Fixed an issue that affected the moves preview for the armbar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!