Let's Build A Zoo Receives November Launch Date For Steam

No More Robots and Springloaded Games announced this morning that they will release Let's Build A Zoo on Steam in early November. This is one of those games that we have wanted to play since the moment it was revealed. Yes, it is basically like your standard theme park creator game, only done up in a fun pixel version that will take you back to the SNES/SEGA Genesis days of gaming. But in this one, they're adding a bit of Jurassic World to the mix as you can take two animal species and mix their DNA to create a totally new animal to show off in the park. No, they're not killers, but they do make for some silly versions that will help bring up ticket sales. The game will officially be released on Steam on November 5th, 2021. In the meantime, you can enjoy the reveal trailer from back in April.

Let's Build A Zoo is simple enough on the surface that you can play as casually as you'd like, building a fancy zoo and keeping your guests happy. But for those players who like a deeper simulation, there are numerous underlying systems that can be utilized and explored. Want to focus on conservation? Saving the planet? Farming? Going green? Going vegan? Stopping animals from going extinct? How about a focus on breeding every possible genome? Or perhaps you just want to keep the local transport system fully funded? There's so many different directions your zoo can take, and Let's Build a Zoo gives you the tools to pursue your specific goals. Add to that hundreds of buildings, foliage, decorations, staff, guests and path types, and there are plenty of ways to really put your mark on your zoo.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Let's Build a Zoo Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/fpAWOLzu6Do)