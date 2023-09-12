Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Let’s Sing 2024, Voxler

Let's Sing 2024 Announced For Release In November

Plaion has finally confirmed they will be releasing Let's Sing 2024, complete with several new tracks from pop artists and karaoke favorites.

Developer Voxler and publisher Plaion officially announced that they will be releasing Let's Sing 2024, set to be released this November. This latest incarnation of the series will bring you both classic karaoke hits, as well as newer songs from pop artists that have been out in the past year. While the team didn't release a date with the news, it has already popped up on the Nintendo Switch eShop with a date of November 7, 2023. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom!

"Solo artists become superstars in the career mode of Let's Sing 2024. For the first time in franchise history, Let's Sing 2024 offers a full-fledged story mode that takes players from amateur singing lessons to absolute stardom. Master songs and specific challenges while you meet unforgettable characters on your way to fame. However, if you're looking for a karaoke party for the ages, Let's Sing 2024 has you covered. Up to four players can belt out endless hits together. With a new online multiplayer mode, Let's Sing Fest, avid singers can take part in some friendly competition."

"Join a lobby with an endless loop of songs and try to get to the top of the leaderboard while everyone competes by singing the same song in a versus-like set-up. Express your own unique style for the first time with Let's Sing 2024's new avatar customization. From the way you look to the way your avatar moves, there are near-endless ways to create your own iconic character. Let's Sing 2024's tracklist is packed with hits that are sure to get you moving during your performance. Among the 35 tracks on the game, the following included hits will challenge you to give it your all."

Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand"

Billie Eilish – "Your Power"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

BTS – "Dynamite"

Shawn Mendes – "When You're Gone"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Miley Cyrus – "Wrecking Ball"

