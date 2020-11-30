Level Cap Raised: Levels 41 – 50 Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

Restart your apps, fellow trainers. It's finally live. The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, with Niantic introducing Levels 41 – 50 in-game this afternoon. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 41 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 41. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 41 and a breakdown of how to get there quickly.

XP Required: 6,000,000

Many trainers at Level 40 will have grinded out far more XP than needed for this level. For example, you can in the above image that the trainer pictured has earned 63,047,137 XP out of the required 6,000,000. That means that when this trainer completes the below tasks, they will automatically level up without any extra XP needed. All XP previously earned will be counted for all levels on page 40, so now is the time to crack those Lucky Eggs once again.

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

It's a bit of a Stardust grind, but it is what it is. The first task for Level 41 doesn't need to be performed on one Pokémon, though. You can go to each of your Legendaries that you intend to one day max out and save Stardust by powering each of them up one time.

You'll notice, too, that none of your previously maxed out Pokémon are still maxed out. This is because they can now be powered up to Level 50. This is… a huge power increase. However, a new item called XL Candy is needed for this power-up. Stay tuned for our reports of this new addition to Pokémon GO.

Win 30 raids

This is going to divide some Pokémon GO players. Hardcore trainers who invest in Remote Raid Passes will breeze through this while others will take this slowly, using their free daily Raid Pass. However, you choose to play, even though this guide is intended to help you do this quickly, understand that picking your pace and sticking to it is perfectly fine. Pokémon GO is a game meant to be enjoyed.

Now, our tip for those who want to do this fast? Join a raid group on Facebook or Discord.

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

This seems crazy, but it's not. Throw on three Incenses and you're good. Even while passively playing, if you keep the game open throughout the day and catch random spawns while going about your business, 200 a day for a Level 40 player is light work.

Earn 5 Gold Medals

Level 40 players would have opened their apps this afternoon to a montage of new platinum badges, cataloging their achievements. If you're at the stage where you can see the Level 41 tasks, you have no doubt already completed this.

Happy playing, fellow trainers!