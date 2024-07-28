Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doghowl Games, Level Zero: Extraction

Level Zero: Extraction Has Been Pushed Back One Week

The developers behind Level Zero: Extraction annoucned this past week that the game will be pushed back a week for Early Access

Article Summary Doghowl Games and tinyBuild Games push back Early Access date for Level Zero: Extraction by one week to August 13.

Game's delay attributed to avoiding competition with other major releases on the original date of August 6.

Level Zero: Extraction combines asymmetric survival horror with high-stakes extraction shooter gameplay.

Players can customize weapons, engage in fierce melee combat, and explore maps with unique dangers and loot.

Indie game developer Doghowl Games and publisher tinyBuild Games announced that Level Zero: Extraction is getting its Early Access date pushed back. The team made the announcement on Twitter/X that the game will no longer be coming out on August 6, but instead has been pushed to August 13. The short version is that a bunch of other stuff is coming out that day, so rather than fight for attention against bigger titles, they went back a week to have it to themselves. Beyond that, the game is still on track to come out on Steam.

Level Zero: Extraction

Level Zero: Extraction is a multiplayer extraction horror. The game blends the heart-pounding tension of asymmetric survival horrors with the high-stakes showdowns of extraction shooters to create a brand-new immersive multiplayer experience. Playing as an elite PMC mercenary, embark on dangerous raids to extract valuable loot and face off against other players and unpredictable PvE hazards. Or take on the role of a formidable alien monster and hunt the humans until no mortal is left standing. Squad up with up to 2 teammates against other mercenaries and player-controlled alien monsters. Engage in tactical, intense gunfights with a variety of military-grade firearms and cutting-edge prototypes.

Customize each gun with attachments, stocks, and sights to fit your fighting style. Experience a fierce, visceral melee combat system and use axes, swords, and sledgehammers to maul your enemies. Explore several maps with unique settings, dangers, and lore. Find valuable loot like weapons, resources, and tradeable items, and extract them safely. Complete contracts to grow your reputation with traders and unlock new powerful equipment. Use proximity chat to contact other players – try to cooperate and extract together, or betray your rivals. Create neural implants with random effects that will enhance and modify your mercenary. Unlock new extraction zones using unique items to get the upper hand over the competition.

