Level99 Games' EXCEED Fighting System Adds BlazBlue To Its Roster

Level99, a game company that prides itself by being a top source for anime-based tabletop games across the globe, has announced a new set of expansion decks for its card game, the renowned EXCEED Fighting System. This expansion will be based on the BlazBlue series of fighting video games.

As mentioned in our review of the Plague Knight boxed set from their Shovel Knight release, EXCEED Fighting System claims to bring the nostalgia of arcade fighting games to the tabletop, and, based on the game's mechanics it seems to work quite well. The BlazBlue release will further the capacity of this idea by bringing many new characters from the series into the asymmetrical card game form.

According to Brad Talton, Level99 Games' CEO, in their press release, the decision to include BlazBlue in the system was serendipitous:

Our mission at Level 99 Games is to create a meaningful gameplay experience that translates into fostering relationships between both teammates and opponents, as well as with the characters they choose to go to battle with, […] The addition of BlazBlue to our current line-up of EXCEED Fighting Card System was a thoughtful decision we made after evaluating the current EXCEED landscape, and assessing which characters and universes we felt would contribute the most to the overall game play experience. One of the most-requested properties by our fans, the decision was that BlazBlue was a perfect fit.

Level99's ability to read their audience well and cater to them just as adeptly is a boon for any tabletop gaming company. What do you think of this release? Did Level99 Games do their fanbase justice for this game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!